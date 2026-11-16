Abass Khalif Secures Gusii Community Endorsement Ahead of Lang’ata MP Race

South C Ward MCA Abass Khalif Ibrahim received an endorsement from members of the Gusii community in Karen, boosting his bid for the Lang’ata parliamentary seat ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The gathering, billed as a political declaration by the ODM Omogusii community, was held on Sunday, November 15 in the Karen area of Lang’ata constituency and brought together community leaders and a cross-section of political figures.

Community elders honoured Khalif with the names Omugambi and Makori, a gesture he described as reflecting trust, recognition and a bond of brotherhood forged through their shared political journey.

Khalif pledged to promote equitable development, inclusivity, national cohesion and the ideals of a Broad-Based Government, arguing that leadership must transcend ethnic, cultural and political affiliations.

Attendees included Lang’ata MP Phelix Odiwuor, popularly known as Jalang’o, Nominated Senator Beatrice Kwamboka, Mugumoini MCA Jerad Akama, UDA National Treasurer and Kitutu Chache North MP Japheth Nyakundi and Nominated MCA Virginia Kang’ethe.

Odiwuor said Khalif “is the best man to take over the mantle for this constituency,” while Nyakundi called him a good leader who will take the constituency to a better level and urged supporters to back him.

Nyakundi also said the community is committed to working together with the Abagusii community across all 17 constituencies of Nairobi City County and other counties to address shared concerns, strengthen networks and advance collective interests.

Khalif noted that he has also met voters from the Kamba and Luo communities as part of a wider mobilisation drive targeting different ethnic groups in Lang’ata.

The endorsement comes as political aspirants intensify grassroots networks and court community support in preparation for the August 2027 General Election.