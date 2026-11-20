The Attorney-General has filed an urgent application at the Court of Appeal asking that a High Court judgment declaring President William Ruto’s Cabinet unconstitutional for breaching the two-thirds gender rule be suspended pending an appeal.

The application, dated November 18 and filed by Principal State Counsel Christopher Marwa, seeks an order to halt the implementation of the June 30 2026 judgment and any consequential directions until the appellate court determines the intended appeal.

The High Court, sitting as a three-judge bench of Justices E.K. Ogola, Stephen Githinji and Jairus Ngaah, held that the Cabinet’s composition violated Article 27(8) of the Constitution, which requires that no more than two-thirds of members of any appointive body be of the same gender, and directed the appointing authority to achieve compliance within 120 days.

At the time of the judgment the Cabinet comprised 25 members – the President, the Deputy President, the Attorney-General and 22 Cabinet Secretaries – of whom 18 were men and seven were women, a ratio the court said exceeded the constitutional limit.

The Attorney-General argues that enforcing the judgment before the appeal is heard would disrupt government operations, alter the very composition of the Cabinet that is the subject of the appeal, and render the appeal ineffective.

In the application the State contends that the Cabinet is central to advising the President, implementing national development policies, coordinating ministries, preparing legislation and budgets, handling security matters and responding to parliamentary oversight, and that a premature change could prejudice these functions.

The filing also challenges the mandatory direction requiring appointments within 120 days, asserting that the timeframe intrudes on the executive’s constitutional functions and the separation of powers between the Executive and the National Assembly.

Principal Administrative Secretary Arthur Osiya, in an affidavit, warned that compliance could require new nominations, parliamentary approval, appointments and administrative transitions that might be completed before the appeal is decided.

The Attorney-General has sued Saitabao Ole Kanchory together with 42 other respondents, including the Katiba Institute, the Centre for Rights Education and Awareness, the Kenya Human Rights Commission and the Institute for Social Accountability, all of whom were parties to the original consolidated petitions that also involved the President and the National Assembly.

The State notes that a previous application filed on October 6 was withdrawn after the Court of Appeal declined to certify it as urgent, and that no stay was granted at that time.

The Court of Appeal has yet to determine the application, which the Attorney-General says raises “questions of grave public interest affecting the entire Country.”