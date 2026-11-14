Babu Owino Rejects Calls to Step Aside for James Gakuya in Nairobi Governor Race

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino, who heads The Mwananchi Party, has dismissed suggestions that he should withdraw from the 2027 Nairobi gubernatorial contest in favour of Embakasi North MP James Gakuya.

Speaking to reporters, Owino said he feels he is already ahead of his opponents and that stepping down would be impossible, using a metaphor that likened himself to a lion and his rivals to tortoises.

He also announced a personal commitment to resign within twelve months of taking office if he does not deliver tangible results for Nairobi residents.

Owino said his agenda would target the cartels he alleges operate in the county’s garbage, water and roads sectors and that procurement rules must be followed to eliminate pending bills.

James Gakuya is contesting the Nairobi governorship on the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) ticket, and DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua has stated that the party will field candidates across Nairobi with the governorship as a key priority.

The contest also features incumbent Governor Johnson Sakaja, who left the United Democratic Alliance to join the Orange Democratic Movement and is seeking re-election, and Kasarani MP Ronald Karauri, unveiled on November 9 as the UDA’s Nairobi aspirant.

Additional aspirants include Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku, who has expressed interest in the UDA ticket, Makadara MP George Aladwa, chair of the ODM Nairobi branch and seeking the ODM nomination, and KANU spokesperson Tony Gachoka.

Owino, who previously departed the ODM to establish The Mwananchi Party, argued that his experience representing Embakasi East demonstrates his capacity to manage the capital city.