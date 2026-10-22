Babu Owino Rejects Claims Gachagua Urged Him to Quit Nairobi Governor Race

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino used social media on October 21, 2026 to deny reports that former Deputy President Rigathi Gachawa had asked him to abandon his bid for Nairobi governor and instead contest the Senate seat in the 2027 General Election.

Owino described the circulating messages as “fake news” spread by “unworthy opponents” and asserted that the gubernatorial contest is between himself and Paul Ongili.

The rumours originated after Gachawa held a meeting at his Wamunyoro residence in Nyeri County on Tuesday with Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and other leaders linked to the Linda Mwananchi movement, a gathering that followed his return from the United States and formed part of alliance talks ahead of the 2027 polls; Deputy Party Leader Cleophas Malala had previously called on Sifuna to work with Gachawa.

Some reports claimed Gachawa advised Owino to drop his governor bid for the Senate seat, adding to speculation about emerging political alliances, although no direct response from Gachawa was provided.

Owino reiterated his intention to remain in the Nairobi governor race, noting his aim to succeed incumbent Governor Johnson Sakaja; he had earlier dismissed similar claims in January 2026 that he might contest a parliamentary seat in Kisumu County and announced the Mwananchi Party as his vehicle on September 18, 2026.

The contest also includes James Gakuya, Johnson Sakaja, former County Chief Officer Geoffrey Mosiria, former Governor Mike Sonko, former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i, Kasarani MP Ronald Karauri, businesswoman Agnes Kagure, former Starehe MP Margaret Wanjiru, Makadara MP George Aladwa and political commentator Tony Gachoka.

Nairobi recorded 2,415,310 registered voters across 17 constituencies and 85 wards in the 2022 General Election, a figure expected to change as voter registration continues ahead of the 2027 polls.