Babu Owino Rules Out Joining Ruto Government, Declares ODM Dead

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has ruled out joining President William Ruto's broad-based government, saying his political ideology is incompatible with the administration.

Owino said his opposition stance was set during the protests against the government and that he would have joined earlier if it had aligned with his priorities, but he cannot abandon that position now.

The MP, who is eyeing the Nairobi governorship in the 2027 General Election, also declared the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) politically dead under its current leadership, citing a leadership vacuum after the death of former party leader Raila Odinga.

Owino said he still respects ODM because of his relationship with Raila, describing him as his last party leader, and challenged the party to consider him for its leadership, offering to reorganise its structures.

He warned that the current ODM leadership lacks direction, calling it dead and saying the party risks further weakening if a clear leader is not chosen.

Owino was cautious about current party leader Dr Oburu Oginga, describing him as a father figure and stating he would not speak negatively about him.

He disclosed that he continues to operate through his own Mwananchi Party and intends to hold a National Delegates Convention where he will formally assume the party’s leadership.

On Nairobi politics, Owino said he has received approaches from several people interested in partnering with him for the governor’s seat and will select a running mate based on merit rather than ethnic considerations.

His remarks come as the 2027 Nairobi gubernatorial contest takes shape, with incumbent Johnson Sakaja having joined ODM after leaving UDA, while Embakasi North MP James Gakuya and Kasarani MP Ronald Karauri have also expressed interest.

In an exclusive interview with K24 TV on Friday November 13, 2026, Owino reiterated his respect for ODM while asserting that its current leadership is dead, and said he will hold an NDC for The Mwananchi Party where he will be party leader.

He also highlighted the internal split within ODM into two factions – Linda Mwananchi, associated with Sifuna, Orengo and himself, and Linda Ground, aligned with Oburu and senior officials – a division that intensified after Raila Odinga’s death and disputes over party succession.