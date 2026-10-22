Bus Driver Charged Over Fatal Kisumu Crash Killing Two TUM Students

The Director of Public Prosecutions has charged bus driver Jotham Murumba Wanjala with twelve offences after a collision on August 7, 2026 on the Ahero–Awasi Highway in Nyando Sub-County, Kisumu County, that resulted in the deaths of two Technical University of Mombasa (TUM) students.

Appearing before Senior Principal Magistrate Evelyn Makungu Onzere at Nyando Law Courts on Thursday, October 22, 2026, Wanjala denied all allegations. Principal Prosecution Counsel Douglas Moseti told the court that the driver faced two counts of causing death by dangerous driving under Section 46 of the Traffic Act and ten counts of driving without due care and attention under Section 49(1) of the same Act.

The prosecution said the bus was part of a convoy transporting mourners to the burial of former TUM student leader Elvis “Beast” Otieno, whose funeral was scheduled for August 8, 2026. The driver allegedly attempted to avoid a head-on collision with an over-speeding saloon car, lost control and the vehicle overturned near Ahero in the Boya area.

The crash killed Evance Odiwour Otieno and Rooney Owek Gakumba. The university reported that 29 students were injured and received treatment at Lisa Hospital in Ahero and Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital, while the prosecution noted injuries to ten passengers.

The magistrate granted Wanjala a bond of KSh500,000 with no alternative cash bail. The case is slated for further directions on November 5, 2026.

TUM Vice Chancellor Prof Laila U. Abubakar said the students had travelled from Mombasa to Kisumu for the burial, arrived safely, and that the tragedy occurred as the convoy headed to the burial venue near Ahero.