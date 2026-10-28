Businessman Brian Kipruto Koech Charged Over KSh11.4 Million Fraud and Money Laundering

Businessman Brian Kipruto Koech appeared before Milimani Law Courts on Tuesday, October 27 and was charged with three offences relating to an alleged KSh11.4 million cereals fraud and money-laundering.

Prosecutors say Koech obtained KSh11,408,000 from Abdalla Faraj Abdalla by falsely claiming he could purchase cereals, sell them on Abdalla’s behalf and return the proceeds, a charge under Section 313 of the Penal Code.

The charge sheet also alleges that Koech received the same amount into his Absa Bank account on various dates between January 29 and March 17, 2026, knowing or ought reasonably to have known the funds were proceeds of crime, an offence under Section 4(a) of the Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act as read with Section 16(1)(a).

A third count alleges Koech used the KSh11,408,000 held in the account on dates between January 17 and March 17, 2026 in Nairobi County, again knowing or ought reasonably to have known the money formed part of proceeds of crime, an offence under Section 4(b) of the same Act.

The alleged transactions took place in Nairobi’s Central Business District and were reportedly carried out jointly with other individuals who have not been brought before court.

The court released Koech on cash bail; one report states the bail was set at KSh3 million with two sureties of a similar amount, while another report records the bail as KSh1.5 million.

Koech denied all three charges and the allegations remain unproven pending further court proceedings.