Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku Announces Government Support for Eastleigh Building Collapse Rescue

Cabinet Secretary for Public Service Geoffrey Ruku said the government will provide full support to rescue operations after a multi-storey building collapsed on 9th Street in Eastleigh, Nairobi, on Friday, October 23, 2026.

Ruku announced that the National Youth Service will supply the tools and other resources required for the emergency response and urged Kenyans to remain calm while authorities investigate the cause of the collapse.

He warned that investigations could lead to legal action against those found responsible, citing a previous building-related case in South C where the individuals involved were prosecuted and are now before the courts.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen reported that 67 construction workers were on site before the collapse; 66 escaped unharmed, one was injured and taken to hospital, and about 11 people believed to have been inside shops on the ground floor and basement remain missing.

Murkomen said the priority is to locate the missing persons and that all available resources have been deployed to the rescue effort.

The rescue operation involves the Kenya Defence Forces, National Police Service, Nairobi City County Government, Kenya Red Cross and the National Youth Service working together to search for survivors and clear debris.

The National Construction Authority identified 9th Street Plaza Limited as the developer and Stromax Holdings E.A Limited as the contractor for the project, with architect Emmanuel Mwangi Maina and structural engineer Joseph Muturi Mugu listed in its records; the development was registered on July 30, 2025.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja said the building had construction approval but lacked an occupation certificate, calling for stronger enforcement of construction regulations and accountability for any violations.

Murkomen added that it is too early to determine the cause of the collapse or pass judgement on the building’s structural integrity, emphasizing that investigations must establish what happened and ensure those found culpable face the full force of the law.