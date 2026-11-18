On November 17, 2026 Mining and Blue Economy Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho publicly condemned Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna for aligning with Democracy for the Citizens Party leader Rigathi Gachagua, saying the partnership betrays the political ideals of the late Raila Odinga.

Speaking at ODM’s Chungwa House headquarters in Nairobi while welcoming new defectors Joho questioned how Sifuna, once a close confidant of Raila, could work with a figure he described as a longstanding political enemy of the former prime minister.

He cited Raila’s historic handshakes with former presidents Daniel arap Moi, Mwai Kibaki, Uhuru Kenyatta and President William Ruto but asserted that Raila had repeatedly refused to shake Gachagua’s hand.

Joho argued that Sifuna’s alliance was driven by personal ambition rather than shared values, warning that prioritising a seat over principles amounted to a betrayal of the cause championed by Raila.

He urged ODM supporters and incoming defectors to remain united and “stay solid” as the party navigates its role within the broad-based government arrangement.

Sifuna served as ODM secretary general for more than eight years, fell out with the party’s new leadership after Raila’s death in October 2025, was removed in July 2026 and has since led the Linda Mwananchi Movement and joined the United Opposition coalition that includes Gachagua.

The comments reflect growing tensions between ODM’s pro-government faction and leaders who reject the party’s working relationship with President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance, a partnership that began after Raila signed a political agreement with Ruto on March 7, 2025 and led to Joho, Wycliffe Oparanya, Opiyo Wandayi and John Mbadi being appointed to cabinet.