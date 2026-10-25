Chief Justice Martha Koome Establishes New High Court Division for International and Organised Crimes

Chief Justice Martha Koome has created a specialised division of the High Court to hear international and organised crime matters, with operations to begin on October 30, 2026.

The division was established by Gazette Notice No 16726 dated October 19, 2026 and released on October 25, 2026, and its authority is drawn from sections 11 and 12(3) of the High Court (Organisation and Administration) Act 2015.

The International and Organised Crimes Division will hear cases arising under the International Crimes Act 2008, appeals from organised crime cases tried in subordinate courts, and any other matters the Chief Justice allocates in consultation with the Principal Judge of the High Court.

Gazette Notice No 16727 provides practice directions issued under section 5 of the Judicial Service Act and section 16 of the High Court (Organisation and Administration) Act, requiring all new cases within the division’s jurisdiction to be filed at its Principal Registry using the Judiciary’s electronic filing system and to be managed in line with Article 159 of the Constitution.

The practice directions aim for just, expeditious, proportionate and accessible adjudication, emphasising effective case management and timely disposal of disputes.

The division’s remit covers offences such as terrorism, human trafficking, migrant smuggling, kidnapping, arms and drug trafficking, piracy, wildlife and environmental crimes, as well as related constitutional petitions, judicial review applications, extradition proceedings and mutual legal assistance matters.

Protective measures for witnesses and victims include closed hearings, voice distortion, opaque screens and confidential records, with a secure portal for classified documents.

Judges must hold a status conference within 14 days of filing to set a trial timetable and issue directions on evidence disclosure and witness protection; most matters will be heard by a single judge, though some appeals may be assigned to two judges.

The new division brings the total number of specialised High Court divisions to eleven, joining existing divisions such as Family and Children, Commercial and Tax, Admiralty, Constitutional and Human Rights, Judicial Review, Criminal, Civil, Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes, and follows the launch of the Tribunals Appeals Division at Milimani Law Courts on July 1.