Chief Justice Martha Koome unveiled three new mediation tools as part of a fresh action plan to reinforce court-annexed mediation, ten years after the system was first introduced.

The three instruments – the Judiciary Mediation Action Plan, a Mediation Service Charter and a Mediation Case Digest – are aimed at improving service delivery, transparency and accountability within the alternative dispute resolution framework.

Koome explained that mediation helps settle disputes without lengthy court proceedings, saving time and costs while preserving relationships, and said “A justice system must not only resolve disputes; it must also restore relationships, save resources and provide accessible, dignified and effective pathways to justice.”

She linked the launch to the Judiciary’s Social Transformation through Access to Justice (STAJ) framework, which seeks a more accessible, efficient, inclusive and responsive justice system.

The chief justice urged the Mediation Accreditation Committee to raise training, mentorship, continuous professional development and ethical oversight, warning that the profession should not be limited to any single group.

Koome noted that mediation draws expertise from psychology, business, banking and engineering, adding that “Benefits of mediation extend beyond individual parties to families, communities, businesses, the economy and society.”

She called for sustainable financing involving government, private sector, professional bodies and development partners, particularly to support indigent and vulnerable litigants.

Koome said success should be measured by compliance with agreements, user satisfaction, cost savings and perceptions of fairness rather than solely by the number of disputes settled.

The chief justice said the judiciary will prioritise quality assurance, protection of parties’ interests, rigorous dispute screening and evidence-based monitoring to strengthen public confidence.

Her long-term ambition is to nurture a national culture that values dialogue and encourages negotiated solutions before conflicts escalate, stating “Our responsibility is to ensure that the doorway opened through Court-Annexed Mediation ten years ago remains accessible, credible, sustainable and worthy of public trust.”