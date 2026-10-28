Chief Justice Martha Koome Unveils Backup Filing Plans and Training for 2027 Election Disputes

Chief Justice Martha Koome said the Judiciary will introduce alternative channels for filing election disputes ahead of the August 2027 General Election to guard against system failures or cyber-attacks.

She explained that the existing Case Tracking System will remain the main platform but that Plan A, B, C and possibly D will allow submissions by email or physical delivery if the electronic system becomes unavailable.

Koome added that court cause lists could be accessed through Kenya Law and that hard copies would be provided where necessary, ensuring access to justice even if the Judiciary’s platforms are compromised.

The Judiciary is also rolling out a phased election dispute resolution training programme targeting more than 400 judges, judicial officers and other personnel, beginning on October 28, 2026 after a training-of-trainers session involving about 40 participants who will support the wider rollout.

Justice Mohammed Warsame, a Supreme Court judge and chair of the Judiciary Committee on Elections, said the programme will run over the next seven to eight months and involve Supreme Court and Court of Appeal judges, 115 High Court judges, magistrates, legal researchers and law clerks.

Training modules will cover the constitutional and statutory framework for elections, jurisdiction, statutory timelines, scrutiny and recount procedures, as well as digital evidence, electoral technology, case management and professional ethics, including emerging issues such as artificial intelligence.

Koome said the Judiciary is assessing staffing, financial and logistical requirements, including the cost of deploying judges to various stations, and hopes Parliament will allocate the necessary funding.

She warned political leaders against violence and intimidation, invoking Article 81(e) of the Constitution, and urged parties, candidates and supporters to respect judicial independence and pursue disputes through lawful channels.

Koome noted that while the Judiciary has a record of resolving election petitions within constitutional timelines since the 2010 Constitution, pre-election disputes often linger close to election day, and she called for courts to give priority to such cases to avoid uncertainty.

She also said the Judiciary will strengthen public communication, engage the media and provide accurate information on electoral dispute procedures to counter misinformation.