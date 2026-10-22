Chief Magistrate’s Court Denies Second Bail Request for Chinese National Facing Ugandan Extradition

The Chief Magistrate’s Court at Milimani rejected a second application for bail by Chinese national Chen Guang, also known as Alex, as he remains in custody pending extradition to Uganda.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions said the court affirmed its earlier refusal, noting that the factors influencing the first decision had not altered.

Prosecutors argued that Chen’s short-term tenancy does not constitute ordinary residence in Kenya and that his frequent international movements pose a real and substantial risk of flight, making the suggested bail conditions – surrender of passport, regular police reporting and provision of sureties – insufficient.

Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Duncan Ondimu and Prosecution Counsel Fatma Shaban led the prosecution, urging the court to accelerate the extradition process while Chen stays detained to protect the proceedings.

Chen is wanted in Uganda on 30 counts of forgery and one count of theft and has not been convicted of those charges in Kenya.

The case is slated for further directions on November 4, 2026 at 3 p.m.