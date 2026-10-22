Thursday, 22 October 2026
Opinion Newsletters Tips & sources
Kenyan Digest
Home · General News

Chief Magistrate’s Court Denies Second Bail Request for Chinese National Facing Ugandan Extradition

1 min read
Published
Chief Magistrate’s Court Denies Second Bail Request for Chinese National Facing Ugandan Extradition

The Chief Magistrate’s Court at Milimani rejected a second application for bail by Chinese national Chen Guang, also known as Alex, as he remains in custody pending extradition to Uganda.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions said the court affirmed its earlier refusal, noting that the factors influencing the first decision had not altered.

Prosecutors argued that Chen’s short-term tenancy does not constitute ordinary residence in Kenya and that his frequent international movements pose a real and substantial risk of flight, making the suggested bail conditions – surrender of passport, regular police reporting and provision of sureties – insufficient.

Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Duncan Ondimu and Prosecution Counsel Fatma Shaban led the prosecution, urging the court to accelerate the extradition process while Chen stays detained to protect the proceedings.

Chen is wanted in Uganda on 30 counts of forgery and one count of theft and has not been convicted of those charges in Kenya.

The case is slated for further directions on November 4, 2026 at 3 p.m.

Related reporting

More General News →
High Court Orders Former Homa Bay Clerk and Couple to Repay KSh12.57 Million
General News

High Court Orders Former Homa Bay Clerk and Couple to Repay KSh12.57 Million
Mombasa Man Charged With ISIS Membership and Terrorism Offences
General News

Mombasa Man Charged With ISIS Membership and Terrorism Offences
Professor Ndetei Claims Ex-Wife and Son Threatened to Make Him ‘Chokora’
General News

Professor Ndetei Claims Ex-Wife and Son Threatened to Make Him ‘Chokora’
Law Society Lists Deputy President Kindiki Among 146 Senior Counsel Applicants
General News

Law Society Lists Deputy President Kindiki Among 146 Senior Counsel Applicants