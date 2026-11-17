Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei announced that the public can now select the state departments and agencies they believe have provided the most effective services in 2026.

The voting exercise, introduced as The People’s Award within the Public Service Annual Recognition Awards, will be open from November 23 to November 30, 2026, and the winners will be disclosed at the awards ceremony on December 8, 2026.

Participants may choose in two categories – Most Impactful State Department and Most Impactful State Agency – judging institutions on service quality, timeliness, efficiency, accessibility, responsiveness, impact on livelihoods and the use of innovative technology.

Koskei explained that the scheme is “anchored in the constitutional principles of public participation, accountability, inclusivity and responsive public service, the Award places citizens at the centre of evaluating Government performance and recognising excellence in service delivery.”

Voting will be conducted through a dedicated digital platform that the government says will guarantee accessibility, inclusivity, transparency and integrity.

Institutions that emerge as top performers in each category will receive gold, silver and bronze recognition at the ceremony, and Koskei urged citizens to “participate in The People’s Award and help celebrate the State Departments and Agencies that are delivering meaningful results for the people of Kenya.”