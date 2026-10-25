Cleophas Malala Urges Sifuna to Seek Gachagua Alliance for 2027 Presidency

Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) deputy party leader Cleophas Malala said on Saturday, October 24, 2026 that Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna must forge a political alliance with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua if he is to have a realistic chance of winning the 2027 presidential election.

Malala argued that Sifuna needs to spend significant time in the Mt Kenya region and build grassroots support there in order to secure the vote bloc required to enter State House.

He disclosed that he took up the deputy leadership position in DCP specifically to persuade Gachagua to back Sifuna, stating his job is to “hold his hand, so that he can add those eight million votes to Sifuna’s tally and enable him to become the president of the Republic of Kenya.”

Defending his alignment with DCP, a party widely associated with the Kikuyu community, Malala warned that parties built around a single ethnic constituency limit national appeal and cited Ford Kenya founder and National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula as an example of such a mistake.

Malala reiterated his call for opposition unity, saying Sifuna, who leads the Linda Mwananchi movement, should be on the presidential ballot and that Gachagua’s break with President William Ruto’s administration could provide an opening for a cross-regional coalition capable of challenging the incumbent.