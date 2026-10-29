DCP Leader Rigathi Gachagua Says Deputy Malala’s Sifuna Support Is Personal View

Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua clarified that deputy Cleophas Malala’s claim the party had settled on Nairobi senator Edwin Sifuna as its 2027 presidential candidate was a personal opinion, not an official party position.

Speaking in a televised interview on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, Gachagua said the deputy party leader is not the party’s spokesperson and that only the party leader or secretary-general may speak for DCP.

He added that Malala is free to express his own view but must be categorical about distinguishing personal opinion from party stance.

Gachagua compared Malala’s remarks to President William Ruto’s habit of tailoring messages to regional audiences, calling the deputy “a smaller version of William Ruto” when speaking in Western Kenya.

The DCP leader noted that Malala has been lobbying him to back Sifuna and also seeking support from Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

Gachagua said Kalonzo Musyoka visited him at his Wamunyoro residence in Nyeri County on Monday, October 26, 2026, to discuss opposition unity ahead of the 2027 elections.

He recalled hosting Sifuna and leaders of the Linda Mwananchi movement at the same residence on October 20, 2026, as part of ongoing consultations.

Gachagua described the lobbying as normal political engagement and said there is nothing wrong with leaders trying to persuade allies for their preferred candidate.

A July TIFA survey placed Sifuna at 15 percent support, behind President William Ruto at 24 percent, with Kalonzo Musyoka at 13 percent and Gachagua himself at 7 percent.

In the same interview Gachagua also commented on reports about Ebola in Kenya, saying he had received conflicting accounts and that some suggested the disease was being used to solicit international funds, while others warned of a possible lockdown.