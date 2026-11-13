Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya Commissions 11 New Schools in Laikipia North

On Friday November 13, 2026 Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya inaugurated a cluster of eleven schools in Laikipia North, including Mouwakar Primary School which houses seven classrooms and an administration block.

The schools were constructed by the Kenya Defence Forces as part of a state programme designed to close education gaps in regions troubled by insecurity, following a directive from President William Ruto after appeals from local leaders.

Tuya explained that the initiative seeks to give underserved communities access to development benefits and to create an environment where residents can concentrate on schooling and commerce rather than bandit threats, stating “We have no time to chase after bandits.”

She added that the Defence Ministry is collaborating with the Ministry of Interior through multi-agency operations to improve security conditions.

Emphasising national cohesion, Tuya called on residents to reject ethnic divisions and said public investments such as schools, roads and markets are meant for everyone, remarking “The things we will be pursuing are building markets for women. Instead of chasing bandits, we want roads.”

Laikipia North Member of Parliament Sarah Korere was credited with presenting the constituency’s development needs to the President, and Defence Principal Secretary Dr Patrick Mariru praised her advocacy.

Korere urged parents to enrol their children, noting that pastoralist families sometimes prioritize livestock herding over education.

The ceremony was attended by Principal Secretaries Dr Patrick Mariru (Defence), Silvia Museiya (Wildlife), MP Sarah Korere, Laikipia Woman Representative Jane Kagiri and other leaders.

The new facilities also include two blocks of pit latrines and aim to improve learning conditions, while the government faces scrutiny to ensure they are staffed, equipped and that improved security translates into regular school attendance.