On Monday November 16, 2026, a funeral in Malava Constituency, Kakamega County descended into violence after Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) deputy party leader Cleophas Malala declared his support for Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and criticised Governor Fernandes Barasa, prompting clashes near the casket of Mama Fridah Ndakwa, mother of MP David Ndakwa.

Malala’s address included the chant “Tumezaa mtoto anaitwa Edwin Watenya Sifuna” and a challenge to opponents, which drew jeers from mourners perceived to be aligned with the government side and the governor, and the disagreement soon turned physical.

MP David Ndakwa tried to take the microphones from Malala to stop the speech, but Malala held onto them and continued, while supporters of Malala and those seen as backing Governor Barasa engaged in fights that left several mourners injured.

Security personnel identified as Kakamega County Assembly guards were filmed punching and kicking a man in a white cap and later beating a second man standing beside the coffin; journalists covering the funeral were also caught up in the violence.

Several injured people were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, and Ndakwa later appealed for calm, urging the crowd to “bring some order” and forgive one another.

The incident follows Malala’s public pledge on August 9, 2026 at a Linda Mwananchi rally in Kakamega to support Sifuna’s presidential bid and his calls for alliances beyond Western Kenya, including suggestions of possible running-mate options such as former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Kalonzo Musyoka, Eugene Wamalwa and Martha Karua.

It also echoes a September 26 2026 funeral in Lukume, Malava, where Linda Mwananchi youth mobiliser Bernard Shirako used his speaking slot to campaign for Sifuna, faced chants supporting President William Ruto, and was removed from the podium by individuals linked to Ndakwa’s entourage.

The violence occurred two days after similar disruptions at the closing day of the Maa Cultural Festival in Narok County, underscoring rising political tensions in Western Kenya ahead of the 2027 General Election.