Deputy President Kithure Kindiki told residents of Ugenya Constituency that the government has moved to end historic neglect of the Nyanza region by allocating roughly KSh15 billion for development projects in Siaya County.

He outlined a rural electrification programme worth KSh2 billion intended to connect an additional 19,000 households in the county, noting that KSh257 million has already funded connections for about 2,600 homes in Ugenya, while the Usinda Village A and B project will bring electricity to 162 households and the Samayeye-Ndusye scheme has benefited 86 homes.

The deputy president also handed over the newly completed Bar-Ober Economic Stimulus Programme market and said construction is under way on the Ukwala and Kanyumba markets, which are part of a national rollout of 600 modern markets at various stages of completion.

In the housing sector, Kindiki cited the KSh931 million Ukwala Affordable Housing Project and said Siaya has received a total of KSh15 billion for affordable housing, modern markets and student hostels, with further projects in the pipeline.

On fisheries, he reported that nine fish landing sites are being developed, highlighting the completed Luanda K’Otieno facility built at a cost of KSh135 million, ongoing works at Wichlum and Asembo valued at KSh300 million, and the Kabonyo Centre of Excellence for Aquaculture, a KSh1.3 billion investment expected to be finished early next year.

The deputy president’s tour also took him to Belgut in Kericho County, where he announced KSh3.5 billion to resolve outstanding issues in the tea subsector, inspected progress on the Serurut-Belgut TTI-Kabianga road and broke ground for a 1,040-bed hostel at Belgut Technical Training Institute; Kericho has been allocated KSh55 billion for 740 km of roads and KSh14 billion for affordable housing, markets and accommodation, a package welcomed by Senator Aaron Cheruiyot.

Accompanying Kindiki, Movement for Democracy and Growth leader David Ochieng echoed the development message, urged voters to back President William Ruto in the 2027 General Election, and confirmed that his party will not field a presidential candidate but will seek a coalition arrangement supporting Ruto.

Kindiki stressed that equitable development is central to national unity, saying discrimination based on political or ethnic lines must end and that political criticism of the president stems from the perception that development is being directed to areas where the ruling party received fewer votes.