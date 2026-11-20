Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika and Nakuru Town East MP David Gikaria have publicly endorsed Deputy President Kithure Kindiki to remain President William Ruto’s running mate in the 2027 General Election, rejecting calls for a change in the deputy post.

Speaking at Kiratina Grounds in Nakuru East, Kihika said the county has no vacancy for the deputy presidency and urged the region to resist attempts to reopen the question of who should deputise the President.

She added that people of Nakuru County stand behind the deputy president and that the region is part of the broad-based government.

Gikaria praised Kindiki’s performance in less than two years, noting his nationwide travel and focus on equality, and suggested the deputy president is positioned to seek the presidency in 2032.

The endorsements arrive as politicians from the Mt Kenya region debate who should succeed Kindiki, with some arguing for a stronger regional say in the appointment.

Kindiki, who has faced criticism from allies of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, addressed the crowd and appealed to members of the United Democratic Alliance, Orange Democratic Movement and other parties supporting the government to work together and avoid unnecessary confrontations, saying “I appeal to all our political parties supporting the government to work together in unity. Let us not undermine one another or engage in unnecessary confrontations.”

He stressed that political competition should not undermine cooperation, stating “We need one another today, tomorrow and the day after tomorrow.”

Kindiki warned against ethnic mobilisation, citing Nakuru’s diverse communities and repeating that “The Kikuyu, Kisii, Luo, Luhya and other communities are all here. This place belongs to all of you. It is not exclusive to any one community.”

He questioned why competition for approximately 2,000 elective positions should divide a nation of more than 55 million people, asking “How can people seeking only 2,000 positions turn a nation of 55 million plus people against one another? Is that really fair?”

The deputy president also called on the President, governors, senators, MPs and MCAs to be prepared to explain their achievements and present their plans as the campaign season approaches.