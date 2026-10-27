Deputy President Kindiki Reaffirms ‘Usawa Ni Sawa’ Agenda During Nakuru Development Visits

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki said there is no turning back on the “Usawa ni Sawa” agenda aimed at delivering equitable development across Kenya during visits to Njoro and Bahati constituencies in Nakuru County.

Speaking in Njoro, he inspected the Njoro-Beeston-Lawina-Elburgon Road, a project valued at KSh2 billion, and the Nesuit modern ESP Market, which is 99 percent complete and cost KSh55 million.

He added that two additional markets, Mauche (KSh56 million) and Kihingo (KSh65 million), are under construction and that Nakuru has benefited from 25 modern markets costing KSh25 billion, with four more markets worth KSh715 million in the pipeline.

Kindiki noted that the county has received KSh46 billion for affordable houses, modern markets, institutional hostels, police and prison houses, and that over 870 kilometres of road projects costing KSh38 billion are underway, including the Mauche-Sururu and Njoro-Olenguruone-Silibwet roads.

He highlighted the last-mile electricity connection programme, which has been allocated KSh3 billion to reach 25,000 homes, and said Njoro has received KSh370 million for an additional 3,300 homes, promising to push for an increase to 6,500 homes.

The Deputy President also mentioned the fertilizer and seed subsidy programme and the reduction of the cost of sexed semen for dairy farmers as further support for Nakuru residents.

In Bahati, Kindiki inspected the Bahati Affordable Housing Project, where Phase 1 has completed 220 units at a cost of KSh504 million and Phase 2, comprising 1,067 units, is ongoing with a budget of KSh3 billion, and he visited the Bahati ESP Market and the under-construction Dundori and Kabatini modern markets.

He stressed that the government is focused on uniting Kenyans beyond tribal, regional or religious affiliations, describing Nakuru as a cosmopolitan town where Kikuyu, Kalenjin, Kisii and Luhya communities live together.

Kindiki said President William Ruto’s focus on development under the “Usawa ni Sawa” tag drives economic transformation and called for two terms for President Ruto, arguing that equality is fairness.

Present at the Njoro visit were host MP Charity Kathambi, Kuresoi South MP Joseph Tonui, Nakuru Woman Representative Liza Chelule, Nakuru Deputy Governor David Kones and other MCAs; the Bahati visit was attended by Bahati MP Irene Njoki, Nakuru Town East MP David Gikaria, Kuresoi South MP Joseph Tonui, Nakuru Deputy Governor David Kones and other local leaders.