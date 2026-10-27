Deputy President Kindiki Rejects Rumours of Ban on Live-Streaming Election Results

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki on Oct 26 dismissed reports that the government plans to block live-streaming of general election results, insisting the vote will be held in line with the Constitution and will be free, fair and transparent.

He said, “There are people spreading rumours that the government wants to undermine our democracy, our freedoms and our electoral process. I want to say that, as a government, we cannot allow elections to be undermined or conducted in an environment lacking transparency,” rejecting the allegations.

Kindiki added that the administration benefited from a credible and transparent process in 2022 and will safeguard the electoral environment, stating, “The election will be free and fair, transparent and democratic. We ourselves are beneficiaries of a democratic, free and fair elections. Voting will take place and by evening, we will count the votes. Whoever wins will lead us, and whoever does not win will wait for another opportunity.”

Speaking in Kinangop Constituency, Nyandarua County, while inspecting development projects, he urged political aspirants to avoid violence and retrogressive actions, noting, “Politics is not a matter of life and death. The nation is more important than whoever gets elected. The person who wins leads us, while the one who loses waits for another opportunity. We cannot allow ourselves to destabilise the country because of political competition.”

During the visit he inspected a 580-bed hostel at the Kenya Medical Training College Kinangop Campus, a project costing KSh232 million, and launched the Mwenda-andu-Heni-Karati Road, part of a county-wide 1,000 km road-tarmacking programme valued at KSh46 billion.

He also referenced other ongoing roads in Kinangop, including the Njabini-Sasumua, Chole-Matundura and Haraka-Karangatha-Kinamba roads, and said the Kwa Waichangai-Kinja-Kitiri-Kitogo Road is set to commence.

Assuring residents of timely completion, he said, “I want to assure the people of Nyandarua and the people of Kenya that I will not let you down. My responsibility as the President’s assistant is to help push for the completion of all these projects for the development of our country. I will do my best. Those moving around with nothing to offer here cannot outdo me in matters of work.”

He highlighted Nyandarua’s affordable housing programme, noting 220 housing units under construction in Engineer, and a last-mile electricity scheme allocating KSh1.6 billion to connect 12,500 households, with KSh400 million earmarked for Kinangop to power an additional 3,200 homes.

Kindiki said the development record will be presented to voters when he and the President seek re-election next year, saying, “When I stand here next year, together with the President, to ask for your votes, I will not embarrass you. We will come here and count the roads, water projects, electricity connections and markets. Then we will ask you to vote for another term in office.”

He was accompanied by Kinangop MP Kwenya Thuku and other local leaders.