Deputy President Kindiki Urges Opposition to Offer Agenda, Launches Juja Road Project

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki told opposition leaders in Juja Constituency that they should present policies to improve Kenyans’ lives rather than focus on nicknames for the President and himself.

Speaking during an inspection of development projects, Kindiki launched the construction of the Kimbo-Matangini Road and instructed the contractor to begin work immediately.

He added that the opposition’s criticism would not distract the government from delivering its development agenda, which includes completing infrastructure projects across the country.

Kindiki said the government is prioritising 1,656 kilometres of roads for tarmacking in Kiambu County at a cost of KSh152 billion.

The county has also been allocated KSh53 billion for 29 modern markets, with two additional markets planned, bringing the total to 31.

An allocation of KSh432 billion is earmarked to connect an additional 2, 500 homes to electricity, and Juja has received KSh103 million for 530 homes.

Other roads under construction in Juja include the Ndarugu-Nyacaba-Kimuchu road and the Juja-Juja Farm-Kwa Murage-Munyu-Komo road.

Kindiki was accompanied by ICT Cabinet Secretary William Kabogo, Juja MP George Koimburi, Thika Town MP Alice Ng’ang’a and other local leaders.

He affirmed his commitment to support President William Ruto in advancing Kenya’s development agenda and to accelerate project delivery.