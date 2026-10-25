Deputy President Kithure Kindiki Urges Africa to Engage All Partners

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki addressed the Tana High Level Forum on Security in Africa in Bahir Dar, Ethiopia on Saturday, urging African nations to pursue constructive engagement with all partners.

He said Africa must engage all partners without isolation or automatic alignment, positioning itself as a partner to all, a satellite of none, and an equal participant in shaping the international order, adding that such an attitude can shield the continent from exploitative tendencies that have driven under-development.

Kindiki linked the message to Kenya’s foreign policy under President William Ruto, describing a strategy of “strategic autonomy” that seeks to balance relations with competing global powers.

He cited a March phone call reported by the US State Department between US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and President Ruto on commercial opportunities and regional security, coinciding with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng’s visit to Nairobi to flag off tariff-free Kenyan exports via the standard gauge railway.

He noted that Kenya secured a Major Non-NATO Ally designation from the United States in 2024 while simultaneously deepening economic ties with China, Kenya’s largest trading partner, including co-chairing high-level Belt and Road Initiative forums during Ruto’s visits to Beijing.

Kindiki recalled President Ruto’s April 2025 description of China as a “co-architect of a new world”, a comment that drew sharp rebukes from US lawmakers who threatened to review bilateral relations.

He also referenced Kenya’s condemnation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at a June 2024 peace summit, while noting that the Ruto administration hosted Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Nairobi in May 2023.

Turning to economic development, Kindiki urged African countries to move beyond exporting raw materials by investing in processing, manufacturing, technology and skills to capture greater value from minerals, agriculture, energy and human capital.

He called for stronger capacity to govern data, protect critical digital infrastructure, develop technological capabilities and shape rules governing emerging technologies.

Kindiki highlighted Kenya’s interest in championing African enterprise, citing successes such as Safaricom’s M-Pesa in digital finance, Ethiopian Airlines in aviation and Dangote Industries in cement and oil refining.

He affirmed that President William Ruto, as African Union Champion for Institutional Reform, remains committed to advancing a more effective, accountable and financially sustainable Union that delivers on continental priorities.

Finally, Kindiki urged African nations to devise an African model for peace built on prevention, dialogue and African-led solutions, requiring strong, accountable institutions, inclusive political processes and adequately resourced regional bodies working in partnership with the international community.