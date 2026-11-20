The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has secured an arrest warrant for Frederick Odundo Otieno in relation to an alleged panga assault on a woman in Siaya County.

Ukwala Law Courts issued the warrant on Friday after the DPP decided to bring charges against the suspect.

Prosecutors state that the attack took place on November 8, 2026 at about 7:38 pm in Odieng Village, Ugenya Sub-County, where the accused is alleged to have struck Pauline Akinyi Otieno, also known as Beryl.

The ODPP indicated that the man will face an attempted murder charge under Section 220(a) of the Penal Code, with an alternative count of causing grievous harm under Section 234.

The victim, a 28-year-old mother of one, suffered serious injuries to her head, face, back and hands and was taken to Siaya County Referral Hospital for emergency surgery.

According to the statement, the assault followed a prolonged dispute over custody of the couple’s child after they separated about a year earlier, and neighbours heard the victim’s screams before the attacker fled.

“The ODPP remains committed to ensuring that all allegations of criminal conduct are subjected to thorough and impartial prosecutorial scrutiny and that justice is pursued in accordance with the law,” the ODPP said, noting the case has drawn considerable public attention and media coverage.

He remains unapprehended, and the warrant aims to enable his capture and presentation before the court.