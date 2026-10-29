DPP Requests Extradition of Brian Kiprop Kiplagat to UK Over Murder Charges

The Director of Public Prosecutions has asked the Nairobi court to order the surrender of Kenyan national Brian Kiprop Kiplagat to the United Kingdom, where he faces a murder charge and other offences.

Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Duncan Ondimu informed the court that British authorities have issued warrants for Kiplagat in connection with alleged crimes committed in Woolwich between 12 and January 28, 2025.

The Westminster Magistrates’ Court has listed eight counts against him: murder, manslaughter, two counts of perverting the course of justice and four counts of fraud by false representation.

The perverting-justice allegations centre on claims that Kiplagat placed laundry beads in the victim’s home and removed her mobile phone, while the fraud counts involve alleged unauthorised transfers from the victim’s bank accounts to accounts held by Kiplagat and the unauthorised use of her credit card.

Prosecutors said Kiplagat and the deceased, Marianne Kilonzi, began a relationship on WhatsApp in January 2024 and that he moved into her residence in September 2024.

Ondimu stressed that the extradition hearing is not a trial on the merits, stating “The extradition proceedings are not a trial on the merits of the allegations against the respondent.”

The DPP also assured the court that Kiplagat’s constitutional rights, including access to healthcare, will be safeguarded and that any property unrelated to the extradition will be returned to him.

In a prior bail hearing, the court learned that Kiplagat attempted to cross the Namanga border on June 10, 2025 using a temporary permit despite holding a Kenyan passport, and bail was denied on the basis of a flight risk.

The court was told that Kiplagat’s mobile phone is held under a separate Mutual Legal Assistance request and that a copy of his national identity card is available, with the investigating officer to confirm its status before collection at Lumar Centre.

The extradition matter is set to be mentioned on November 5, 2026, with a ruling scheduled for November 19, 2026.