EACC Chairperson Urges Accountants to Prioritise Integrity and Reject Corruption

Dr David Oginde, chair of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, addressed delegates at the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya’s Annual Seminar in Mombasa, warning that the specialised skills of accountants are increasingly being used to facilitate complex economic offences and urging the profession to uphold honesty.

He told the audience that integrity cannot be imposed by law but must be chosen by each individual, stating, “Integrity is not enforceable – it is a personal choice.”

Emphasising the difficulty of detecting crimes committed by experts, he observed, “The wickedness that’s done by professionals is professionally done. It’s not an easy crime for the Commission to crack.”

Oginde illustrated the practical meaning of integrity, saying, “Integrity is reflected in the accountant who refuses to manipulate figures, the auditor who stands by uncomfortable findings and professionals who will not compromise independent judgement.”

He cautioned that silence allows misconduct to flourish, warning, “If we keep silent about wrongdoings, then evil will perpetuate.”

Calling for moral bravery, he added, “Men and women who ultimately transform society have moral courage – they stand up against anyone who wants to do wrong.”

The chairperson also challenged Kenyans to imagine a nation whose institutions and opportunities attract global talent, asking, “If Americans built their country to the extent we want to go there, why can’t we build Kenya so that the Americans, Singaporeans and other foreigners would want to come and live here?”

ICPAK chair CPA Prof Elizabeth Kalunda reaffirmed the institute’s commitment to cooperate with the EACC, declaring that the professional body will not provide a refuge for corrupt practices, will deepen collaboration with the commission, and will submit a report at the next summit detailing members’ progress on integrity and good governance.

In a recent enforcement action, the EACC obtained a court order for the forfeiture of assets worth KSh207.7 million belonging to former Trans Nzoia County accountant Andrew Biketi Musuya after High Court Justice Rose Ougo found his wealth could not be explained by legitimate income; the seized property includes two five-storey apartment blocks, a five-bedroom townhouse in Mtwapa, undeveloped land in Mombasa, Kilifi and Bungoma, as well as bank and mobile-money funds and vehicles.

The commission also secured a KSh130,000 fine against a former accountant at the Nuclear Power and Energy Agency who admitted to using forged academic documents to obtain employment; the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court convicted the individual in October on three counts of forgery, presenting a fraudulent certificate and using a false document.