EACC Launches Probe of Kenya Ports Authority to Close Corruption Gaps

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has begun a review of the Kenya Ports Authority at its Mombasa headquarters to pinpoint operational flaws that could be exploited for corrupt practices.

The assessment will examine the authority’s systems, policies, procedures and everyday practices, after which the commission will propose steps to plug identified gaps and boost accountability.

Commissioner John Ogallo said the Port of Mombasa serves as a vital conduit for Kenya and neighbouring states, and that any weakness in its operations can affect trade costs, regional competitiveness and overall economic growth. He added, “An integrity-driven port need not be a slow port. In fact, a port supported by transparent, efficient and reliable systems is better positioned to facilitate legitimate trade, protect public revenue and inspire confidence among investors and businesses.”

Kenya Ports Authority’s Corporation Secretary and General Manager for Board and Legal Services, John Turasha Kinyanjui, welcomed the review, reaffirming the body’s dedication to ethical conduct and stating that integrity must guide the authority’s decisions and daily actions given its role in managing critical national infrastructure.

The launch follows a World Bank Kenya Economic Update that highlighted a slide in the port’s global ranking, falling from 326 in 2022 to 375 in 2024, and cited congestion, administrative delays, repeated system outages and rising fees as key challenges. The report also noted allegations of bribery in cargo-clearance agencies and pointed to frequent changes in KPA leadership, with five managing directors appointed over the last ten years and two acting directors between 2020 and 2023.

The commission described the exercise as part of its preventive anti-corruption strategy, aimed at identifying institutional vulnerabilities and recommending reforms before they can be misused, while working with KPA to strengthen internal controls and protect public resources.