The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) began a three-week systems review of the Human Resource Management function in Kakamega County on Tuesday, November 17, 2026.

EACC chief executive officer Abdi A. Mohamud, speaking through Western Regional Manager Eric Ngumbi, said the exercise aims to pinpoint weaknesses that allow irregular recruitment, payroll fraud, nepotism and misappropriation of statutory deductions.

The review will assess recruitment and promotion processes, disciplinary procedures, payroll processing, statutory deductions, performance management and overall HR governance, and will test compliance with existing laws and internal controls.

Mohamud warned that HR functions are among the most corruption-prone areas in both national and county administrations, citing cases of bribe demands from job applicants, forged qualifications, favouritism for relatives or political supporters, ghost workers and duplicate payroll entries.

He also highlighted the problem of casual and temporary staff being converted to permanent, pensionable positions without competitive selection, and the failure to remit pension contributions and other statutory deductions.

The commission stressed that County Public Service Boards must preserve their constitutional independence, noting that some boards have effectively become extensions of governors’ offices and that certain MCAs seek to reserve advertised vacancies for their kin in exchange for political cover.

Mohamud clarified that the assessment is conducted under Section 11 of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission Act and the Anti-Bribery Act, 2016, and that it is not intended to target individual officers but to strengthen institutional capacity.

He noted that EACC has previously carried out similar reviews across ministries, agencies and 28 county executives and assemblies.

At the conclusion of the review, the commission will issue a report with findings and recommendations, after which Kakamega County must submit a Corruption Risk Mitigation Plan within 14 days.

Governor Fernandes Barasa welcomed the initiative, urging county staff to uphold transparency, comply with labour and statutory laws, and protect public trust, while calling on other counties to cooperate with EACC’s anti-corruption efforts.

Mohamud added, “Every irregular appointment denies an opportunity to a qualified and deserving Kenyan. Every fictitious employee on the payroll represents public money that could otherwise be directed towards healthcare, education, infrastructure and other essential services.”