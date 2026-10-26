EACC Recovers 2.7-Acre Kiambu School Playground After Court Declares Land Public

The Environment and Land Court at Thika ruled on October 5, 2026 that a 2.7-acre parcel in Kikuyu, Kiambu County, is public land held in trust for three primary schools, prompting the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to repossess the site.

The court declared that Title No. KARAI/KARAI/350, previously registered to the Presbyterian Church of East Africa (PCEA) Ruguthi Women’s Guild, was allocated irregularly in 2001 and therefore null and void, ordering the Land Registrar and the National Land Commission to register the land as public-school land for Kanyiha, Lusigetti and Njumbi Primary Schools.

The case was filed by the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) together with the boards of the three schools, with the EACC joining as an interested party and presenting evidence that the former County Council of Kiambu had set aside the land in 1957 for school use and had never received any offer, acceptance, rent, rates or consideration from the women’s guild.

The judgment also issued an order of mandamus directing the Land Registrar and the National Land Commission to register the parcel as public-school land held in trust for the three schools under the care of their respective boards of management and the Ministry responsible for Education.

In its statement on October 26, the EACC said the court’s permanent injunction prevents the former titleholder, its officials and representatives from taking possession, fencing, developing, transferring or otherwise interfering with the playground, thereby safeguarding a facility used by more than 1,300 pupils for learning, sports and recreation.

"EACC remains committed to protecting public property and ensuring that public resources are preserved for the benefit of all Kenyans," said Stephen K. Karuga, Head of Corporate Affairs and Communication.