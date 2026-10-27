EACC Recovers KSh40 Million of Government Land and Three Houses Near Kakamega State Lodge

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission announced that a parcel of public land and three government houses in Kakamega have been returned to the State after a court-approved settlement.

The 1.05-acre site, situated in the Milimani area adjacent to Kakamega State Lodge, is owned by the State Department for Housing and Urban Development and has been valued at roughly KSh40 million.

On September 22, 2026, Lady Justice A. Nyukuri adopted a consent agreement filed by the commission in Environment and Land Court case E009 of 2024, under which Macdonald Lijoodi Makaka surrendered all rights, title and interest in the land.

The court also ordered the Chief Land Registrar to erase the lease entries that had been recorded in Makaka’s favour.

The commission’s suit challenged the allocation of the property, identified as Kakamega Municipality Block III/212, on the basis that it had been earmarked and developed for government housing and therefore could not be allotted to a private person.

Records show a letter of allotment was issued to Makaka on December 10, 1992 and a lease was registered on June 4, 1993, yet the three houses – listed in the Government Building Register as KAKA/HOU/MG/33, KAKA/HOU/MG/34 and KAKA/HOU/T/HG/4 – continued to serve as government accommodation.

EACC head of corporate affairs and communication Stephen K. Karuga said the agency remains committed to retrieving public assets obtained through corruption or other illegal means and to restoring them for public benefit.

The commission also warned prospective buyers to conduct thorough due diligence, including verification of the root of title and confirmation that the land is not reserved for public use.