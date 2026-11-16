EACC Sues Former KeRRA Deputy Director for KSh40.3 Million Over Fake Degree

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has lodged a civil claim in the High Court’s Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Division in Nairobi, asking the court to order former Kenya Rural Roads Authority deputy director Margaret Wanja Muthui to repay KSh40,329,379.65 allegedly obtained through fraudulent employment.

The commission alleges that Muthui secured the salary and allowances paid between October 2009 and May 2023 by presenting a forged Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology.

According to the plaint, she applied for a procurement officer post in May 2009, listed the disputed degree on her CV, and was hired effective October 7, 2009; she was later promoted to senior procurement officer and acting procurement manager on September 16, 2011, applied for the procurement manager role in November 2013 with the same falsified certificate and a claimed Master’s degree, was appointed procurement manager in June 2015, and subsequently became deputy director in charge of supply-chain management after the agency’s re-categorisation.

The alleged fraud emerged after KeRRA forwarded her academic certificates to JKUAT for verification following a Public Service Commission circular issued in June 2022; letters dated October 17, 2022 and February 3, 2023 from JKUAT confirmed that the bachelor’s certificate was not genuine nor issued by the university, a position the university reiterated on September 11, 2023.

In a response dated April 27, 2023, Muthui denied holding the JKUAT degree and claimed a Bachelor of Business Administration in Procurement and Supply Chain Management from Kenya Methodist University obtained in July 2008, providing a certificate and a letter purportedly signed by the university registrar; EACC investigations found no enrolment record at KeMU and determined the registrar’s signature on the letter dated April 20, 2023 was forged.

The commission also contested her secondary school record, noting that while she asserted a 1998 KCSE result of B-minus, Gitwe Girls Secondary School records show she enrolled in 1992, sat the examination in 1995 and achieved a mean grade of C.

JKUAT had previously awarded Muthui a Master’s degree in Procurement and Logistics, but its Senate withdrew the qualification on March 2, 2023 after establishing that the disputed bachelor’s degree had been used to gain admission.

KeRRA dismissed Muthui with effect from May 23, 2023 following disciplinary proceedings that found her guilty of forgery and presenting false documents.

The plaint seeks a declaration that her appointments as procurement officer and later procurement manager were unlawful, null and void from the outset, an order for her to refund the KSh40.3 million with interest at court rates and costs, and is filed as Civil Suit No. E031 of 2026; the case is pending further directions and Muthui has not yet filed a response.