Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba, also identified as Julius Migos Ogamba in another report, outlined measures to guide the processing and marking of the 2026 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) as the examinations entered their final week, with candidates expected to sit the last paper on Friday November 20.

He made the remarks on Monday after witnessing the opening of a Kenya National Examinations Council examination container and the distribution of KCSE materials at the Nyali Sub-County Deputy County Commissioner’s Office in Mombasa County, and later visited Khadija Senior School to monitor the administration of the tests.

The cabinet secretary urged candidates to remain focused, approach each paper calmly and follow the instructions provided, noting that on Monday November 16 students were sitting Geography and Physics papers and were advised to seek assistance through proper channels if needed.

Ogamba said reports from across the country indicated that the examinations had proceeded in an orderly manner despite isolated challenges such as heavy rainfall, and that the distribution of materials continued without significant disruption.

He highlighted the importance of coordination between national and county teams, calling on education officials, National Government Administration Officers and other relevant agencies to monitor weather conditions, ensure access to centres and provide timely support where road conditions are difficult.

Ogamba stressed that examination materials must be handled and accounted for carefully at every stage, warning against any lapse in the safeguards that protect the credibility of the examination and instructing officers to report any irregularity promptly through established channels.

As the exams near completion, he directed the Kenya National Examinations Council and all officers involved in the process to uphold accuracy, confidentiality and integrity in the collection, processing and marking of scripts to maintain public confidence in the results.

He recognised the contributions of candidates, centre managers, invigilators, supervisors, security personnel, education officials, parents and communities, and called on all stakeholders to sustain the cooperation demonstrated throughout the examination period.