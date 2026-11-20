Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba told the media on Friday November 20, 2026 that the results of the 2026 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education will be published in January 2027, while the Kenya Junior School Education Assessment results are slated for December 2026 and the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment results for January 2027.

The minister said marking of the KCSE answer scripts will start immediately, involving an estimated 34,170 examiners working across 41 marking centres after more than one million candidates – 1,048,355 in total – sat the exams in 10,693 centres nationwide.

For the KJSEA, Ogamba indicated that 13,484 examiners are processing structured-question scripts in 24 marking centres and that the assessment will be completed by December 2026 to allow placement of learners into senior secondary (Grade 10) before the new academic year.

The Kenya Primary School Education Assessment, which is scored by machines, will have its outcomes released in January 2027 to provide feedback on learners’ achievement as they move into junior secondary (Grade 7).

The ministry has been distributing examination materials each day from 646 distribution centres and has coordinated the exercise through a multi-agency approach that includes officers from the Ministry of Interior and National Administration and the Teachers Service Commission.

Flooding in Tana River, Kitui, Turkana, West Pokot, Wajir and Mandera counties, together with isolated security incidents in Moyale, Isiolo, Dadaab, Kapedo and Arror, posed major challenges; the government responded by deploying helicopters and other transport methods and by temporarily relocating candidates from affected areas.

Ogamba thanked the field officers for working under the difficult conditions and praised candidates for their discipline and honesty, assuring that the Ministry of Education will guarantee fair and credible certification of their work.