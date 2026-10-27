Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba Warns Against Exam Paper Scam Ahead of KPSEA and KJSEA

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba warned on Monday, October 26, in Makueni that people offering to sell advance copies of the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment and Kenya Junior School Education Assessment papers are engaging in fraud.

He said the ministry has put safeguards in place to stop any leakage of examination material before the tests and asked the public to alert the relevant authorities to any such offers.

Ogamba stated, “I particularly caution parents, candidates and members of the public against individuals who claim to have access to examination papers and demand money in exchange for purported advanced access. Such claims are fraudulent,” and added, “I urge anyone with information concerning these activities to report the matter promptly to relevant authorities.”

The alert comes as the 2026 national assessments begin, with Grade Six learners starting the KPSEA and Grade Nine learners commencing the KJSEA.

The Kenya National Examinations Council indicated that KPSEA candidates sat a Mathematics paper in the morning and then an English language test after a thirty-minute break, while KJSEA candidates began with an English language paper and later completed English composition after a similar interval.

Ogamba also warned that anyone found involved in examination malpractice will face criminal or administrative penalties, saying, “Let me reiterate that the government will not tolerate any examination malpractice in any form or manner. Centre managers, supervisors, invigilators and all officials entrusted with the administration of examinations and assessments must discharge their responsibilities with the highest standards of integrity and professionalism.”

The ministry has coordinated with the Ministry of Interior, KNEC and other agencies to prepare for possible disruptions such as heavy rain, flooding, insecurity and difficult terrain during the examination period.

The National Council of Churches of Kenya urged the Ministry of Education and KNEC to take firm action against cheating and leaks, noting that 78 people were arrested in 2025 for allegedly circulating examination material on social media and stressing that exam results will influence learners’ future pathways.

The council also called for improved pay and working conditions for teachers responsible for marking the national examinations, highlighting concerns about long hours, poor conditions and delayed payments.