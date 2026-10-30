Edwin Sifuna Unveils Linda Mwananchi Leadership Line-up Ahead of November Convention

Senator Edwin Sifuna announced a proposed leadership structure for the Linda Mwananchi Movement Party at the launch of its national headquarters in Lavington, Nairobi on Friday October 30, 2026.

He said the proposals would be taken to delegates at the National Delegates Convention scheduled for November 13, 2026.

The top positions include Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi as national party chairperson with former Makadara MP Reuben Ndolo as his deputy, and Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya as chairperson of the Board of Trustees and head of the presidential campaign.

Four deputy party leader slots were offered to former Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza, Mavoko MP Patrick Makau, former Law Society of Kenya president Faith Odhiambo and a yet-to-be-named representative from the Coast region, with consultations to be held with leaders such as Ali Mbogo.

For the secretariat, Suba South MP Caroli Omondi was proposed as secretary general, deputised by Pauline Njoroge; Kari Karani was named organising secretary with MP Owundo from Busia as deputy organising secretary; lawyer Kanide was slated as secretary for legal affairs.

Additional appointments included Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale as secretary for political affairs; Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka as national treasurer with Abigail Gikonyo as deputy; Caroline Mayungu as president of the women’s league; and Frida Onduso as president of the youth league.

Minority representation was to be provided by former Narok ODM chairperson Robinson Torome; diaspora affairs by founding member Eunice Juma; international affairs by Gilbert Shanga; and public policy by Bumula MP Jack Wamboka, also reported as Wanami Wamboka.

Sifuna said the party would begin opening county offices, starting with Kwale on October 31, 2026, aiming to have structures in all 47 counties by the end of November.

He thanked Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka for allowing elected politicians from his party to take part, and also acknowledged support from Rigathi Gachagua, Babu Owino and others.

Sifuna accused the Ruto administration of using violence and intimidation to disrupt the movement’s meetings, citing incidents in Busia, Kitengela and Homa Bay, and claimed the government had frustrated the party’s attempts to secure a political home.

He outlined an economic agenda that would cut KSh500 billion from the national budget within the first 100 days, remove fuel, electricity and housing levies, and criticised spending on tea and mandazi while nurses were striking for KSh1.8 billion.

The proposals will be presented to delegates for consideration at the November convention as the Linda Mwananchi Movement seeks to formalise its structures ahead of the 2027 General Election.