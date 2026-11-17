The Environment and Land Court in Bomet ordered the family of the late former Prisons Commissioner Philip Arap Kirui to surrender a disputed parcel of land in Kericho within 90 days.

Justice Esther Asati delivered the judgment on November 12, 2026, granting vacant possession to the three registered owners, Christine Andree Joshi, Stephen Elkington and Barry James Joshi, and awarding them KSh500,000 in general damages for trespass.

The land, identified as KERICHO/CHEMAGEL/1401, was sold at a public auction on March 22, 2002 for KSh800,000 by Oriental Commercial Bank Limited, then known as Delphis Bank Limited, to recover a loan guaranteed by Philip Kirui for Sun Produce Exporters Limited.

The bank obtained a court order in January 1990 authorising the sale after a 1989 lawsuit, and the buyers received a title deed in May 2012, confirming their registration.

Sally Chebwogen Kirui, the widow of Philip Kirui, had occupied the land as her matrimonial home for more than two decades and contested the auction in a separate High Court case filed in 2002, which was dismissed for want of prosecution on June 8, 2010.

After Sally’s death on April 22, 2025, four family members were substituted in the case and the plaintiffs’ 2014 suit sought vacant possession, mesne profits of KSh2,000 per month from March 2002, and damages.

The court rejected the family’s allegations of fraud, noting that a Directorate of Criminal Investigations report dated August 4, 2025 did not meet the standard of proof and that earlier counterclaims had been dismissed on November 15, 2019, invoking the doctrine of res judicata.

Justice Asati emphasized that the plaintiffs’ documentary evidence established a legitimate chain of ownership and that their constitutional right to property under Article 40 of the Constitution must be protected.

The judgment orders the family to hand over vacant possession within 90 days, failing which they will be evicted in accordance with the law, and also awards costs of the suit to the purchasers.