Former Kenya Development Corporation director Dr Faith Mwaura became a member of Rigathi Gachagua’s Democracy for the Citizens Party on Wednesday November 18, 2026 and said she will vie for the Roysambu parliamentary seat in the 2027 General Election.

Gachagua received her at the party headquarters and stated that her arrival strengthens the party’s effort to build the next government, adding “I have welcomed her” to the growing team.

Mwaura outlined that her campaign will focus on socio-economic empowerment and inclusive leadership for constituents in Roysambu.

She brings more than 15 years of experience in public service and the private sector, having served as a KDC director, run as Moses Kuria’s deputy governor candidate on a Chama cha Kazi ticket in the 2022 Kiambu gubernatorial race, and earned awards such as the 2019 Best Female Real Estate Developer by KNCCI Women in Business and the 2018 Best Woman in Business Excellence by Women Economic Forum Amsterdam; she also founded the Miti Millioni tree-planting society.

A delegation from Kiambu County led by Juja parliamentary aspirant Aloise Kimyanjui Kuria accompanied her to the DCP headquarters, underscoring the party’s drive to attract new political figures ahead of the upcoming elections.

The party noted that her intention to contest will be confirmed through its nomination process and the broader electoral competition.