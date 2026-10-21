Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei Defends Live Election Results Transmission Amid Bill Review

On Wednesday October 21, 2026, Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei said he supports keeping the live transmission of election results, arguing it is vital for transparency and international confidence in Kenya’s elections.

Speaking in a media interview ahead of the trust summit, Sing’oei said the real-time system should be strengthened rather than scrapped, even though he has not examined the Elections (Amendment) (No 2) Bill, 2024 that is before the National Assembly.

He noted that proposals in the bill include repealing Section 39 of the Elections Act, which currently obliges the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to establish a live-streaming mechanism for polling-station results, but he could not confirm whether the amendment targets results transmission.

Sing’oei said the IEBC chairperson and parliamentary representatives are better placed to explain the specific changes and their implications for live transmission.

He acknowledged that technological glitches and cybersecurity risks could cause fear and anxiety among voters, but argued these challenges should be addressed through improvements, not by removing the live-streaming requirement.

The principal secretary said he would err on the side of retaining live transmission, stressing its contribution to openness and confidence.

The Elections (Amendment) (No 2) Bill, approved by the Senate, is now before the National Assembly for consideration and concurrence, and its removal of the express legal requirement for live-streaming has sparked debate over electoral transparency, public access and accountability.

Live-streaming allows the public to watch results announced at polling stations in real time, while electronic transmission relays results through the electoral system and online publication makes result forms available for examination; the mechanisms can complement each other but serve distinct purposes.