Former Alego Usonga MP Otieno Mak’Onyango Dies While Receiving Treatment in Nairobi

Former Alego Usonga Member of Parliament Otieno Mak’Onyango died while undergoing treatment at a Nairobi hospital, a fact announced by his successor, current MP Sam Atandi, on Sunday evening, October 25, 2026.

Mak’Onyango represented the Siaya County constituency from 1992 to 1997 after winning the 1992 General Election on a Ford-Kenya ticket, ending the 18-year parliamentary tenure of veteran lawmaker Peter Oloo-Aringo, who had held the seat since 1974.

Before entering elective politics, Mak’Onyango built a career as a journalist at The East African Standard, now known as The Standard newspaper.

His journalism career was interrupted when he was arrested on August 17, 1982 at the Standard’s Likoni Road offices and taken to the Criminal Investigation Department headquarters in Nairobi following the failed coup attempt of August 1982.

He was detained for approximately four years, accused of involvement in the coup, and told the court that he was tortured while in custody; he was held alongside other detainees including Raila Odinga.

In 2003 Mak’Onyango sued the government for unlawful arrest, detention and prosecution, and the High Court, presided over by Justice Kalpana Rawal, awarded him KSh20 million in damages in June 2012 after finding his constitutional rights had been violated.

Despite the judgment, Mak’Onyango said in a 2014 interview that the compensation, including accrued interest, had not been paid and that he struggled to meet basic needs and afford medication.

He had previously demanded KSh2 billion in compensation for the suffering and torture he endured during detention, arguing that his journalism career had been abruptly ended.

Atandi expressed grief, stating “We have this evening lost the Hon Otieno Mak’Onyango, Former MP, Alego Usonga Constituency, while undergoing treatment at a Nairobi Hospital. May his soul rest in peace.”

Mak’Onyango’s death marks the end of a public life that spanned journalism, elective politics and a prolonged legal battle over his detention during the Moi era.