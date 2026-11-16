Former Attorney General Muturi Demands Gachagua Name Opposition ‘Moles’

Former Attorney General Justin Muturi, leader of the Democratic Party (DP), has asked former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to reveal the identities of any alleged state agents operating inside the United Opposition.

Muturi told a vernacular television station on Monday that he has not seen any evidence of infiltration and wants to know who is supposedly spying on opposition activities, saying, “This issue of saying there are moles has never really dawned on me well. I would like to know who that is, and why he or she is coming to spy on what we are doing.”

He noted that opposition leaders continued to hold meetings in Garissa, Tana River, the Coast, Taveta, Western Kenya and Siaya without any suspicious behaviour, and he dismissed rumours of discord among participants such as retired Chief Justice David Maraga, Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Eugene Wamalwa and Jubilee Party leader Fred Matiang’i.

Gachagua and his Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) have repeatedly alleged that some opposition politicians are cooperating with the Kenya Kwanza administration, indirectly pointing to a figure linked to a “wheelbarrow party” in Murang’a, though no names have been disclosed.

Muturi suggested that the mole accusations could be part of Gachagua’s political approach to attract public attention, urging opposition parties to respect each other and expressing confidence that any true “mole” will eventually be identified, adding, “Kenyans are sharp. Wananchi will tell us.”

He also rejected reports of a personal feud with Gachagua, stating that differences in opinion are not a war and that disagreements are a normal feature of democratic engagement.