Former Chief Justice David Maraga convened a meeting of opposition leaders in Nairobi on Thursday November 19, 2026 to present four “irreducible minimum” reforms they want the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to adopt ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The coalition, called the People’s Coalition on Election Reforms, agreed that the IEBC must clean the voter register by removing duplicate, deceased and otherwise ineligible entries while ensuring every eligible Kenyan is registered.

It also called for the abolition of the national presidential tallying centre at Bomas of Kenya, proposing that constituency-level results be final and that the national centre only aggregate and announce those results.

The coalition urged the IEBC to pilot a secure electronic voting system for the estimated 1.4 million Kenyans living abroad, allowing diaspora voters to cast ballots without travelling to embassies.

A further demand was that voting, counting and the announcement of results at polling stations and tallying centres be livestreamed to enhance transparency and public scrutiny.

Maraga said the coalition would submit the four demands to the IEBC later that day and added, “We will not rest until the commission is freed from state capture and Kenyans have a free, fair and credible election.”

Kalonzo Musyoka of the Wiper Patriotic Front said the opposition’s expectation was “Kenya deserves nothing less,” while Rigathi Gachagua of the Democracy for the Citizens Party asked the IEBC chairman to allow a full day for consultation rather than the two-and-a-half hours indicated in the invitation.

Other participants included People’s Liberation Party leader Martha Karua, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, Safina Party leader Jimi Wanjigi, Jubilee Party’s Fred Matiang’i, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino and Siaya Governor James Orengo, all of whom endorsed the reform agenda.

The coalition plans to meet the IEBC at Anniversary Towers on Thursday afternoon to formally present the proposals, which they say are essential to safeguard the integrity of the upcoming election.