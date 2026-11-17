Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has asked the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to extend the stakeholder meeting scheduled for Thursday morning, November 19, 2026, to a full day, saying the three-and-a-half hour slot is insufficient.

The meeting, set to run from 7 am to 10.30 am, was arranged by IEBC chairperson Erastus Ethekon after Gachagua requested the commission engage political parties on preparations for the 2027 General Election. Gachagua said, “The day before yesterday, I asked IEBC to call us so that we could discuss preparations for the elections. I am very happy that the chairman has sent me a letter inviting me to a stakeholders’ meeting on Thursday morning,” and added, “However, Mr Chairman, you have only given us three-and-a-half hours. It is not enough. We have very many issues and we need a whole day.” He also said, “Mimi mwenyewe nahitaji one and a half hours kueleza ile maneno nimeambiwa na Wakenya,” indicating he needs at least 90 minutes to present public concerns.

Gachagua argued that the credibility of the 2027 elections depends on both the results and the processes that lead to them, stating, “The election results are as important as the process. The process is as important as the actual election. So we need to have that discussion.”

In addition to the IEBC request, Gachagua called on the Registrar of Persons to convene a separate meeting to address complaints of selective issuance of national identity cards, saying, “We are also asking the Registrar of Persons to call a meeting because we have many complaints of selective issuance of IDs.”

He alleged that applicants in areas perceived to support the opposition wait up to seven months for ID cards, while those in government-supporting areas receive them within two to three days, a disparity he said could affect voter registration ahead of the election. The claims have not been independently established.

The demands come as political parties intensify engagement with the IEBC over voter registration, electoral technology and overall credibility of the electoral process ahead of the August 10, 2027 General Election.