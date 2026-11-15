Former Deputy President Gachagua Urges Ruto to Stop Courting Opposition Leaders

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua told President William Ruto to cease attempts to win over opposition leaders, saying they have agreed to back a single presidential candidate.

Speaking at a church service at AIC Bathi in Kimende, Kiambu County on Sunday, November 15, Gachagua said leaders he approached individually pledged to remain united.

He named Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, Jubilee Party leader Fred Matiang’i, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and People’s Liberation Party leader Martha Karua as politicians who have ruled out joining Ruto’s camp.

Gachagua added that all those leaders have agreed that after naming a joint candidate none will defect to Ruto.

He promised to play a central role in the identification of the joint opposition candidate and said visible progress would be seen before Christmas.

He dismissed a TIFA Research and Consulting poll released on November 12 that found 43 percent of opposition supporters blamed him for divisions, describing the poll as misleading.

The same poll showed President Ruto and the UDA government received 15 percent and Senator Sifuna 7 percent.

Gachagua said he would continue engaging opposition figures to secure a united front against the President ahead of the 2027 General Election.