Former Deputy President Gachagua Warns Smartmatic Contract Expiry Threatens Voter Registration

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua raised concerns about the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission’s (IEBC) contract with Smartmatic expiring on November 24, 2026, warning that the deadline could jeopardise mass voter registration ahead of the 2027 General Election. He made the remarks during a church service at AIC Bathi in Kimende on Sunday, November 15, 2026.

Gachagua asked how the commission would continue voter registration after the contract ends, quoting “The technology that is present is called Smartmatic. The contract is expiring on the 24th of this month. So what happens to voter registration?” He added that procurement of a new system could take six months, creating a potential gap.

He called for an urgent meeting with stakeholders, saying “It cannot be resolved and you procure and be ready for the elections. So we must meet the stakeholders immediately to discuss how we renew the Smartmatic so that voter registration can go on,” and warned the commission not to decide alone, stating “So we are telling IEBC you cannot make decisions alone. We are going to give you a date to come and engage you.” He threatened to mobilise citizens if the IEBC refused, adding “And if you refuse to see us, we’ll mobilise watu ya Kenya wananchi tukuje na hawa huko alafu sasa tuongee.”

Gachagua also referenced Miru Systems and the late Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo, saying “Yet ile muli advertise ile inaitwa Miru. Ile mtu alilete ya Kasongo inaitwa Chivayo, Mungu alimchukua huko Zimbabwe. Hiyo kitu iko kotini.” He noted that Chivayo died in a helicopter crash on September 30, 2026.

The IEBC opened bids for a new Integrated Elections Management System on October 22, 2026, receiving offers from six firms: Greencom Enterprise Solutions, Laxton, China Hainergy New Energy Corporation, Miru, Smartmatic and Haitek Limited. Greencom’s lowest bid was $11.5 million (approximately KSh1.5 billion) and Haitek’s highest was $171.8 million (approximately KSh22.3 billion). Smartmatic submitted a bid of $148 million (approximately KSh19.3 billion) and Miru $107.8 million (approximately KSh14.3 billion).

The Public Procurement Administrative Review Board identified shortcomings in the tender’s technical evaluation on September 3, 2026 and on October 14 allowed the IEBC to proceed, awarding KSh2 million in costs. The decision was challenged in the High Court under case HCJR/E409/2026, where the applicant seeks to quash the decision and halt evaluation and award of the tender.

IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon has said the procurement process remains ongoing and no supplier has been selected, emphasizing that the commission has not predetermined the eventual contract award.