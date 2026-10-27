Former Kiambu Governor Waititu Pleads for Leniency in KSh588.7 Million Graft Sentencing

On October 27, 2026, former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu and his co-accused appeared before Chief Magistrate Harrison Barasa in Nairobi’s anti-corruption court to seek reduced sentences in a KSh588.7 million graft case, with sentencing set for November 2, 2026.

Waititu apologised to the court, described himself and his wife Susan Wangari Ndung’u as first-offenders, and asked the magistrate to consider his family circumstances and his role as a director of Saika Enterprises, arguing that the companies involved were operating before he became governor; he also urged consideration of his wife’s limited involvement in Delta Hotel.

Lawyers for Susan Wangari Ndung’u told the court she was never a signatory to the company’s bank accounts and received no financial benefit, describing her participation as that of a business partner; the defence characterised a fifth accused as a silent partner with no active role; Charles Chege, director of Testimony Enterprises Limited, argued his wife Beth held only one share at registration, was not a signatory, and that the company had offered to assume responsibility for the disputed transactions, noting that a lower-court fine on his wife had been difficult to pay; the defence highlighted Beth’s status as a young mother and sole breadwinner, warning that imprisoning both spouses would burden their minor children.

The defence asked the court to factor in time already served, noting that Waititu had been in prison for more than a year and the fourth accused for close to two years, and referenced an audit report showing no public funds were lost, urging the magistrate to consider rehabilitation and the history of conflicting court decisions.

State prosecutor Vincent Monda urged the magistrate to impose six-year prison terms on Waititu, his wife and the other accused on each count.

Magistrate Barasa directed the defence to file a response to the prosecution’s submissions by close of business on October 28, 2026, and reserved his sentencing ruling for November 2, 2026 at 11:30 am, ordering the fifth accused to be remanded at Lang’ata Women’s Prison pending the decision.

The convictions arise from a KSh588.7 million road-construction contract awarded by Kiambu County in the 2017/2018 financial year; the High Court, sitting under Judge Rose Ougo, upheld the corruption convictions on February 12, 2025 after overturning an earlier acquittal on money-laundering charges and referred the matter to the anti-corruption chief magistrate’s court, and the accused have filed notices of appeal to the Court of Appeal.