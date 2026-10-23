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Former Murang’a Governor Wa Iria’s Corruption Trial Adjourned Over Missing Court Documents

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Former Murang’a Governor Wa Iria’s Corruption Trial Adjourned Over Missing Court Documents

The Milimani Anti-Corruption Court postponed the hearing of former Murang’a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria and his co-accused after the defence said it had not received the typed court proceedings required for preparation.

Magistrate Harrison Barasa ordered an adjournment and scheduled a mention for October 29, 2026 to give further directions.

The nine defendants face corruption-related charges tied to an alleged media-buying contract valued at roughly KSh351.1 million that was awarded by the Murang’a County Government to Top Image Media Consultants Limited, with the prosecution alleging a loss of KSh351,097,491.15 of public funds.

Wa Iria is accused of conspiracy to commit corruption for alleged fraud between October 21, 2014 and June 19, 2017, of conflict of interest for receiving KSh31.8 million from the company, and of money-laundering involving additional sums received from the county.

The other individuals named in the amended charge sheet are David Maina Kiama, David Maina Njeri, Jane Waigwe Kimani, Solomon Mutura Kimani and Peter Muturi Karanja, together with the firms Top Image Media Consultants Limited and Value View Limited.

The defence told the court, “We are not ready to proceed as we have not been served with the typed proceedings.”

The court will revisit the matter on October 29, 2026 to resolve the issue of the missing documents and determine the next steps in the case.

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