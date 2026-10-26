Former President Uhuru Kenyatta Turns 65, Receives Tributes From Office, Jubilee and Opposition Leaders

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta celebrated his 65th birthday on Monday, October 26, 2026, with the Office of the Fourth President of the Republic of Kenya leading the official tribute.

The office posted a message on Facebook accompanied by two photographs, stating “We celebrate your life, your years of service to our nation, and the enduring contribution you continue to make to Kenya and the African continent,” and wishing him good health, peace, strength and many more fulfilling years.

The office’s spokesperson, Kanze Dena, added a wish for many more fulfilling years and a blessed, memorable birthday.

Across social media, Kenyans used the hashtag #UKat65 and shared affectionate nicknames such as “Kababa” while sending warm wishes to the former head of state.

The Democracy for the Citizens Party, linked to former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, posted “Happy birthday to our former president Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta. May God bless you with good health.”

Kirinyaga Woman Representative Njeri Maina urged Kenyans to wish the former president well and prayed for God’s blessings upon him.

Jubilee Party figure Fred Matiang’i, former Interior Cabinet Secretary, posted on X on behalf of the Jubilee Party family, extending warm birthday wishes and praising Kenyatta’s distinguished service, commitment to peace, national unity and respect for democratic institutions, and thanking him for his leadership and counsel in building the party.

Matiang’i concluded his message by wishing Kenyatta continued good health, happiness, many more fulfilling years and added “Happy Birthday, Your Excellency. God bless you, and God bless Kenya.”

The birthday arrives as Kenyatta has recently stepped down from formal party leadership, having handed over Jubilee leadership to Matiang’i in September and resigning as chairperson of the Azimio la Umoja coalition on October 5, after which the coalition rebranded as The Ukombozi Alliance under Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

Kenyatta, who served as Kenya’s fourth President from 2013 to 2022 before handing power to President William Ruto, continues to maintain a public profile through regional peace initiatives and diplomatic engagements.

Individuals such as Moses Nsereko and musician Muigai Njoroge also posted birthday messages, describing Kenyatta as a great leader and praying for his continued good health and long life.

The tributes and political messages underscore his ongoing prominence in Kenya’s political landscape as parties position themselves ahead of the 2027 General Election.