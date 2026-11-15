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Fred Matiang’i Accuses President Ruto of Paying KSh2 Million for Gusii Tour Mobilisation

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Fred Matiang’i Accuses President Ruto of Paying KSh2 Million for Gusii Tour Mobilisation

Jubilee Party leader Fred Matiang’i claimed that President William Ruto discussed a payment of KSh2 million to organise supporters during the recent Gusii region tour.

The allegation was voiced while he addressed a congregation at Magena Main and Central SDA Church in Bomachoge Borabu Constituency, Nyamira County.

Matiang’i also denounced the Ruto administration as incompetent, saying opposition commentary reflects widespread doubts about how the country is being run. He quoted, “These people are speaking because everyone is wondering how you are so horribly incompetent, how you have failed to run the country, and your incompetence is written all over the place.”

Acknowledging his own lack of campaign funds, he pointed to a government-to-government arrangement involving Kenya Pipeline, KCC and Safaricom shares, insisting he neither participated in the deal nor sold any of the assets mentioned.

Following the church service, he spoke to a gathering at Magena Market in Bobasi Constituency, preparing for a larger rally scheduled in Kisii County on Sunday.

Accompanying him were Nyamira Senator Erick Okong’o Omogeni, former Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu and MPs Obadiah Barongo, Antony Kibangendi, Clive Gisairo and Innocent Obiri.

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