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Geoffrey Wauna Leads Makadara MP Race With 35.9% in Survey

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Geoffrey Wauna Leads Makadara MP Race With 35.9% in Survey

Mwelekeo Insights released a poll showing Geoffrey Wauna of the Linda Mwananchi Movement (LMM) ahead in the Makadara parliamentary contest with 35.9 percent support.

The survey was carried out on 9-November 10, 2026, published on November 10, and asked 882 respondents which candidate they would vote for if an election were held now.

Wauna obtained 317 responses, Irungu Nyakera of the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) received 266 responses (30.2 percent) and Faith Norah Lukosi of LMM gathered 254 responses (28.8 percent).

The three front-runners together accounted for 94.9 percent of all responses, while the remaining candidates registered low levels: Benson Mutura (DCP) 2.4 percent (21 votes), Reuben Ndolo (LMM) 1.0 percent (9 votes), Anjelo Jude Omasaja (PPK) 0.7 percent (6 votes); Antony Kimemia (DCP) 0.5 percent, independent Otty William 0.3 percent and other options 0.2 percent.

The figures indicate a tightly contested race in Makadara, a densely populated Nairobi constituency known for historically fierce competition.

Mwelekeo Insights describes itself as a research firm that analyses public sentiment on politics, governance, economic trends and other national issues, and its latest release adds to growing interest ahead of the 2027 General Election.

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